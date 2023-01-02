Citigroup slashes price target on trivago N.V. [TRVG] – find out why.

trivago N.V. [NASDAQ: TRVG] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.41 during the day while it closed the day at $1.35. The company report on December 16, 2022 that New year, new travel trends for 2023.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

trivago’s findings show the cost-of-living crisis is influencing consumers to shake up their travel habits for 2023..

trivago N.V. stock has also gained 0.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TRVG stock has inclined by 16.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.18% and lost -38.07% year-on date.

The market cap for TRVG stock reached $505.80 million, with 360.61 million shares outstanding and 26.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 466.60K shares, TRVG reached a trading volume of 328150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about trivago N.V. [TRVG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRVG shares is $1.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRVG stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for trivago N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2021, representing the official price target for trivago N.V. stock. On April 20, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TRVG shares from 2.15 to 1.80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for trivago N.V. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRVG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRVG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

TRVG stock trade performance evaluation

trivago N.V. [TRVG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, TRVG shares dropped by -2.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRVG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for trivago N.V. [TRVG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2547, while it was recorded at 1.3720 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5710 for the last 200 days.

trivago N.V. [TRVG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

trivago N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for trivago N.V. [TRVG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRVG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for trivago N.V. go to 37.71%.

trivago N.V. [TRVG]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in trivago N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in trivago N.V. [NASDAQ:TRVG] by around 1,794,347 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 1,392,170 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 32,821,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,008,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRVG stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 602,111 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 324,206 shares during the same period.