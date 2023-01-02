Citigroup lifts Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE: NOC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.67% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.68%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Northrop Grumman Announces Webcast, Conference Call of Fourth Quarter and 2022 Financial Results.

The company’s fourth quarter and 2022 conference call will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Kathy Warden, chair, chief executive officer and president, and Dave Keffer, chief financial officer, will review fourth quarter and 2022 results. The conference call will be webcast live on Northrop Grumman’s website at http://investor.northropgrumman.com. Replays of the call will be available on the Northrop Grumman website for a limited time. Presentations may be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company’s investor relations home page.

Over the last 12 months, NOC stock rose by 41.89%. The one-year Northrop Grumman Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.62. The average equity rating for NOC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $83.42 billion, with 154.60 million shares outstanding and 153.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 920.20K shares, NOC stock reached a trading volume of 564831 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOC shares is $566.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Northrop Grumman Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Northrop Grumman Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $560, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on NOC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northrop Grumman Corporation is set at 10.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.90.

NOC Stock Performance Analysis:

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.68. With this latest performance, NOC shares gained by 2.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 529.22, while it was recorded at 540.80 for the last single week of trading, and 483.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Northrop Grumman Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.29 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.09.

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

NOC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Northrop Grumman Corporation go to 3.00%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation [NOC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71,276 million, or 85.20% of NOC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOC stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,366,015, which is approximately 0.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 12,233,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.67 billion in NOC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.62 billion in NOC stock with ownership of nearly 0.832% of the company’s market capitalization.

633 institutional holders increased their position in Northrop Grumman Corporation [NYSE:NOC] by around 6,164,207 shares. Additionally, 558 investors decreased positions by around 5,380,316 shares, while 283 investors held positions by with 119,090,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 130,635,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOC stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,375,935 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 364,123 shares during the same period.