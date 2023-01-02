Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH] Revenue clocked in at $1.32 billion, down -27.79% YTD: What’s Next?

Choice Hotels International Inc. [NYSE: CHH] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 0.56 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $112.64. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Cambria Hotels Opens First Property in Georgia.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Savannah hotel brings design-forward accommodations and unparalleled service fitting of the city it calls home.

Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its expansion in travelers’ favorite destinations with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Savannah Downtown Historic District – the brand’s newest downtown location and the first Cambria to open in Georgia.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 329870 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Choice Hotels International Inc. stands at 1.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.87%.

The market cap for CHH stock reached $5.97 billion, with 54.85 million shares outstanding and 29.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 415.07K shares, CHH reached a trading volume of 329870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHH shares is $120.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHH stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Choice Hotels International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Choice Hotels International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $130 to $123, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on CHH stock. On August 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CHH shares from 167 to 124.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Choice Hotels International Inc. is set at 2.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHH in the course of the last twelve months was 24.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CHH stock performed recently?

Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.12. With this latest performance, CHH shares dropped by -8.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 119.87, while it was recorded at 111.57 for the last single week of trading, and 122.38 for the last 200 days.

Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.14 and a Gross Margin at +55.51. Choice Hotels International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 221.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.36.

Choice Hotels International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Choice Hotels International Inc. go to 14.20%.

Insider trade positions for Choice Hotels International Inc. [CHH]

There are presently around $3,698 million, or 62.10% of CHH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHH stocks are: BAMCO INC /NY/ with ownership of 4,596,198, which is approximately -0.013% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,387,487 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $381.57 million in CHH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $305.94 million in CHH stock with ownership of nearly -9.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

128 institutional holders increased their position in Choice Hotels International Inc. [NYSE:CHH] by around 2,585,579 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 4,036,181 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 26,206,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,827,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHH stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 590,904 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 566,308 shares during the same period.