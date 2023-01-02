Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] – find out why.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ: AWH] price surged by 0.82 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Aspira Women’s Health Announces Three Reimbursement Milestones that Improve Patient Access to its OvaSuite SM Testing Portfolio.

Expanded Medicare coverage for multi-marker testing, including Ova1Plus® and OvaWatchSM, through the 2023 Omnibus Spending Bill.

Granted a new PLA Code for OvaWatch by the American Medical Association.

A sum of 431403 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 224.85K shares. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares reached a high of $0.35 and dropped to a low of $0.31 until finishing in the latest session at $0.33.

The one-year AWH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 89.0. The average equity rating for AWH stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWH shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on AWH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

AWH Stock Performance Analysis:

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, AWH shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.22 for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3609, while it was recorded at 0.3182 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6121 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aspira Women’s Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Aspira Women’s Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [AWH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 14.70% of AWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AWH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,723,130, which is approximately 4.129% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,569,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.52 million in AWH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.33 million in AWH stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. [NASDAQ:AWH] by around 2,865,344 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 2,112,664 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 7,712,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,690,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AWH stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,579,276 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 709,595 shares during the same period.