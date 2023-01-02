Cantor Fitzgerald lifts Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: KURA] jumped around 0.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $12.41 at the close of the session, up 1.31%. The company report on December 10, 2022 that Kura Oncology Presents Updated Clinical Data from KOMET-001 Trial of Menin Inhibitor Ziftomenib at American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting.

– 30% CR rate at 600 mg in 20 patients with relapsed/refractory NPM1-mutant AML –– Low frequency of differentiation syndrome, including 5% rate (1/20) of ≥ Grade 3 among NPM1-mutant patients treated at 600 mg –– 600 mg determined as recommended Phase 2 dose for ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant AML following positive Type C meeting with FDA –– Company expects to dose first patient in Phase 2 registration-directed trial in NPM1-mutant AML in first quarter of 2023 –– Further clinical development of KTM2A-rearranged AML to be pursued in combination with standards of care –– Multiple combination studies of ziftomenib in NPM1-mutant and KMT2A-rearranged AML anticipated in 2023 –– Management to host investor event today at 11:15 a.m. CT / 12:15 p.m. ET –.

Kura Oncology Inc. stock is now -11.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KURA Stock saw the intraday high of $12.43 and lowest of $11.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.93, which means current price is +19.21% above from all time high which was touched on 07/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, KURA reached a trading volume of 563551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KURA shares is $32.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KURA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Kura Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Kura Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on KURA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kura Oncology Inc. is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.35.

How has KURA stock performed recently?

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.08. With this latest performance, KURA shares dropped by -21.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KURA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.45 for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.49, while it was recorded at 11.81 for the last single week of trading, and 14.86 for the last 200 days.

Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.09.

Kura Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.60 and a Current Ratio set at 17.60.

Earnings analysis for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KURA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kura Oncology Inc. go to 19.93%.

Insider trade positions for Kura Oncology Inc. [KURA]

There are presently around $895 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KURA stocks are: ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,638,371, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.77% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,879,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60.55 million in KURA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $54.22 million in KURA stock with ownership of nearly 44.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kura Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Kura Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:KURA] by around 10,526,727 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 7,315,424 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 54,257,919 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,100,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KURA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,233,518 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,849,331 shares during the same period.