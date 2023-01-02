Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] moved up 7.89: Why It’s Important

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: BCLI] gained 7.89% on the last trading session, reaching $1.64 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2022 that BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Type A Meeting with FDA Granted for NurOwn®.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI), a leading developer of adult stem cell therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a Type A meeting to discuss the contents of a refusal to file letter previously issued regarding the company’s New Biologics License Application (BLA) for NurOwn® for the treatment of ALS. The Type A Meeting has been scheduled to occur on January 11, 2023.

“We look forward to the Type A meeting which will provide an opportunity to discuss the path forward for NurOwn in ALS, including a possible Advisory Committee Meeting,” said Chaim Lebovits, Chief Executive Officer of BrainStorm. “We believe that an Advisory Committee Meeting would serve as an important part of the review process and would provide an open forum for BrainStorm, together with medical experts, statisticians, patients and other members of the ALS community to discuss the body of clinical evidence supporting NurOwn. We intend to provide a further update once we have received the minutes from the meeting, or when we have more clarity on the next steps in the approval process.”.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. represents 36.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $55.50 million with the latest information. BCLI stock price has been found in the range of $1.45 to $1.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 236.34K shares, BCLI reached a trading volume of 329635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCLI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCLI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on BCLI stock. On December 22, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BCLI shares from 14 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

Trading performance analysis for BCLI stock

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, BCLI shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.1625, while it was recorded at 1.5560 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9708 for the last 200 days.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.74.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [BCLI]

There are presently around $6 million, or 10.70% of BCLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCLI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,427,902, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 22.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 468,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.77 million in BCLI stocks shares; and ABNER HERRMAN & BROCK LLC, currently with $0.46 million in BCLI stock with ownership of nearly 5.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:BCLI] by around 311,386 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 391,457 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 3,186,048 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,888,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCLI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,838 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 290,829 shares during the same period.