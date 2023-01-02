Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG] Is Currently 0.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.59% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.26%. The company report on December 26, 2022 that Going out with a bang: Travel for New Year’s Eve skyrockets.

Tokyo, New York, London regional favorites for countdown festivities.

For the first time in three years hassle-free international travel is possible again for New Year’s Eve – and travelers are jumping at the opportunity to take advantage. Agoda data shows a 29% rise in searches for countdown getaways compared to last year, and a staggering 88% more searches compared to 2020. To further prove travel is back: the number of searches even surpasses the data from 2019 – the last pre-pandemic year – by over 41%.

Over the last 12 months, BKNG stock dropped by -15.89%. The one-year Booking Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.58. The average equity rating for BKNG stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $77.71 billion, with 39.56 million shares outstanding and 38.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 358.61K shares, BKNG stock reached a trading volume of 196677 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKNG shares is $2305.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Booking Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Booking Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $2290 to $2600, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on BKNG stock. On March 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKNG shares from 2800 to 2900.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Booking Holdings Inc. is set at 55.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 236.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKNG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

BKNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.26. With this latest performance, BKNG shares dropped by -3.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.27 for Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1,947.68, while it was recorded at 1,989.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1,983.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Booking Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.14. Booking Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.12.

Booking Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BKNG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKNG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Booking Holdings Inc. go to 50.95%.

Booking Holdings Inc. [BKNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $71,051 million, or 94.10% of BKNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKNG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,161,125, which is approximately -0.879% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,587,264 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.21 billion in BKNG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.59 billion in BKNG stock with ownership of nearly -2.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Booking Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 529 institutional holders increased their position in Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BKNG] by around 2,381,557 shares. Additionally, 652 investors decreased positions by around 3,242,860 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 29,631,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,255,900 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKNG stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 650,359 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 712,250 shares during the same period.