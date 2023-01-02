Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] Is Currently -1.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE: BZH] traded at a low on 12/30/22, posting a -1.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.76. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Beazer Homes Reports Strong Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal 2022 Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE: BZH) (www.beazer.com) today announced its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended September 30, 2022.

“We generated very strong fourth quarter and full year financial results,” said Allan P. Merrill, the company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Increases in both home prices and margins generated a significant improvement in profitability, with full year Adjusted EBITDA reaching $370 million and earnings per share above $7.00. This led to a meaningful increase in book value – which now exceeds $30.00 per share – and allowed us to reach our long-standing deleveraging goal.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 139107 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at 3.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.54%.

The market cap for BZH stock reached $404.36 million, with 30.29 million shares outstanding and 28.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 343.43K shares, BZH reached a trading volume of 139107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BZH shares is $21.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BZH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Beazer Homes USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on BZH stock. On January 31, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BZH shares from 17 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beazer Homes USA Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BZH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for BZH in the course of the last twelve months was 6.12.

How has BZH stock performed recently?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.52. With this latest performance, BZH shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BZH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.57 for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.55, while it was recorded at 12.75 for the last single week of trading, and 13.64 for the last 200 days.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.76 and a Gross Margin at +23.17. Beazer Homes USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.19.

Earnings analysis for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BZH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Beazer Homes USA Inc. go to 4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Beazer Homes USA Inc. [BZH]

There are presently around $311 million, or 79.90% of BZH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BZH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,376,328, which is approximately -1.741% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 1,659,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.18 million in BZH stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $21.11 million in BZH stock with ownership of nearly -1.23% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Beazer Homes USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Beazer Homes USA Inc. [NYSE:BZH] by around 4,516,009 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 4,822,495 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 15,071,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,409,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BZH stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,252,867 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,800,518 shares during the same period.