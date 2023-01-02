Barings BDC Inc. [BBDC] moved down -0.97: Why It’s Important

Barings BDC Inc. [NYSE: BBDC] loss -0.97% on the last trading session, reaching $8.15 price per share at the time. The company report on November 10, 2022 that BARINGS BDC, INC. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.24 PER SHARE.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) (“Barings BDC” or the “Company”) today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter of 2022 and announced that the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share.

Barings BDC Inc. represents 108.83 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $886.98 million with the latest information. BBDC stock price has been found in the range of $8.13 to $8.29.

If compared to the average trading volume of 451.71K shares, BBDC reached a trading volume of 570477 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Barings BDC Inc. [BBDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBDC shares is $10.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBDC stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Barings BDC Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $12.50 to $11.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Barings BDC Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BBDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barings BDC Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for BBDC stock

Barings BDC Inc. [BBDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.61. With this latest performance, BBDC shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.06 for Barings BDC Inc. [BBDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.74, while it was recorded at 8.20 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Barings BDC Inc. [BBDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barings BDC Inc. [BBDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +72.08 and a Gross Margin at +75.17. Barings BDC Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +56.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.05.

Barings BDC Inc. [BBDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barings BDC Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Barings BDC Inc. [BBDC]

There are presently around $447 million, or 52.69% of BBDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBDC stocks are: BARINGS LLC with ownership of 13,639,681, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.46% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,804,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.16 million in BBDC stocks shares; and RIVERNORTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $37.32 million in BBDC stock with ownership of nearly 14.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barings BDC Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Barings BDC Inc. [NYSE:BBDC] by around 5,151,848 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 3,148,952 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 46,537,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,838,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBDC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,558,542 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 652,315 shares during the same period.