Barclays slashes price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF] – find out why.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: KOF] slipped around -1.19 points on Friday, while shares priced at $67.88 at the close of the session, down -1.72%. The company report on September 9, 2022 that COCA-COLA FEMSA ANNOUNCES THE TOTAL CONSIDERATION AND ACCEPTANCE OF NOTES FOR ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED TENDER OFFERS.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: KOF) (“KOF”) today announced the total consideration and acceptance for its previously announced offers to purchase for cash KOF’s notes of the series set forth in the table below (all such notes, the “Notes” and each such series, a “series” of Notes), for an aggregate purchase price, excluding accrued interest and additional amounts, if any (the “Aggregate Purchase Price”), of up to US$250 million (the “Tender Cap”), subject to the acceptance priority procedures and proration described in the Offer to Purchase (as defined below) from each registered holder of the Notes (each a “Holder” and, collectively, the “Holders”). We refer to our offer to purchase each series of Notes as an “Offer” and collectively as the “Offers.” The Offers are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated August 25, 2022 (as amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).

The following table sets forth certain information about the Offers, including the total consideration payable for the Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or prior to 5:00 p.m. New York City time yesterday, September 8, 2022 (the “Early Tender Time”), and accepted for purchase by KOF (the “Total Consideration”).

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. stock is now 23.89% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KOF Stock saw the intraday high of $68.905 and lowest of $67.49 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.53, which means current price is +35.19% above from all time high which was touched on 12/27/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 241.85K shares, KOF reached a trading volume of 139897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOF shares is $69.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOF in the course of the last twelve months was 21.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has KOF stock performed recently?

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.27. With this latest performance, KOF shares dropped by -0.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.40, while it was recorded at 69.14 for the last single week of trading, and 59.90 for the last 200 days.

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. go to 10.60%.

Insider trade positions for Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [KOF]

There are presently around $1,468 million, or 56.10% of KOF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOF stocks are: BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 6,214,719, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 85.50% of the total institutional ownership; TWEEDY, BROWNE CO LLC, holding 2,339,541 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $158.81 million in KOF stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $99.67 million in KOF stock with ownership of nearly -8.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

104 institutional holders increased their position in Coca-Cola FEMSA S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:KOF] by around 1,997,491 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 1,374,275 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 18,253,446 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,625,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOF stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 421,196 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 233,263 shares during the same period.