B. Riley Securities lifts Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SPWH] traded at a high on 12/30/22, posting a 3.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.41. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

“We executed our strategic initiatives and reported strong sales and earnings results in the third quarter, despite the challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Jon Barker, Sportsman’s Warehouse President and Chief Executive Officer. “The investments made over the last few years to enhance our omnichannel capabilities have strengthened the overall foundation of the business. Moving forward, we will continue to closely manage the business with discipline and rigor, and maintain focus on leveraging our investments while accelerating the growth of our store footprint to reach more customers nationwide.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 432539 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stands at 3.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.70%.

The market cap for SPWH stock reached $342.71 million, with 38.41 million shares outstanding and 36.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 444.77K shares, SPWH reached a trading volume of 432539 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPWH shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price from $18 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on SPWH stock. On January 07, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for SPWH shares from 20 to 18.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPWH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has SPWH stock performed recently?

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, SPWH shares dropped by -4.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.89 for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.35, while it was recorded at 9.17 for the last single week of trading, and 9.62 for the last 200 days.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.83 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 41.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPWH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. go to 20.72%.

Insider trade positions for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [SPWH]

There are presently around $359 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPWH stocks are: CANNELL CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 3,321,277, which is approximately 8.185% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,963,141 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.88 million in SPWH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $21.91 million in SPWH stock with ownership of nearly 6.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SPWH] by around 2,895,346 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 6,374,024 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 28,914,872 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,184,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPWH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 640,330 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,738,815 shares during the same period.