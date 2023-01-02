Alteryx Inc. [AYX] Stock trading around $50.67 per share: What’s Next?

Alteryx Inc. [NYSE: AYX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.28% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.41%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Alteryx Ventures Announces Strategic Investment in MANTA.

Alteryx Invests in MANTA to Bring Enterprise Data Lineage to Analytics Automation.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, has announced a strategic investment in MANTA, the data lineage company. MANTA enables enterprises to achieve full visibility into the most complex data environments. With this investment from Alteryx Ventures, MANTA will be able to bolster product innovation, expand its partner ecosystem, and grow in key markets. Alteryx’s investment in MANTA furthers the company’s commitment to enterprise governance, risk, and compliance and accelerates joint product integration.

Over the last 12 months, AYX stock dropped by -18.31%. The one-year Alteryx Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.63. The average equity rating for AYX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.49 billion, with 68.67 million shares outstanding and 60.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 959.02K shares, AYX stock reached a trading volume of 571853 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Alteryx Inc. [AYX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYX shares is $68.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Alteryx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBN Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Alteryx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $87, while Rosenblatt kept a Buy rating on AYX stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AYX shares from 85 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alteryx Inc. is set at 1.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.51.

AYX Stock Performance Analysis:

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, AYX shares gained by 12.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.69 for Alteryx Inc. [AYX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.60, while it was recorded at 49.17 for the last single week of trading, and 56.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Alteryx Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alteryx Inc. [AYX] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.42 and a Gross Margin at +89.56. Alteryx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.72.

Alteryx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

AYX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AYX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alteryx Inc. go to 1.00%.

Alteryx Inc. [AYX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,654 million, or 86.40% of AYX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYX stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 7,837,636, which is approximately -0.675% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,470,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.19 million in AYX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $158.62 million in AYX stock with ownership of nearly 1.43% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alteryx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Alteryx Inc. [NYSE:AYX] by around 6,667,578 shares. Additionally, 131 investors decreased positions by around 7,905,955 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 37,804,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,377,576 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYX stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,233,270 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,806,560 shares during the same period.