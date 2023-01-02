Affimed N.V. [AFMD] stock Initiated by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $6

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] price surged by 0.81 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Affimed Announces Approval of Clinical Trial Application in France for a Phase 1 Study of AFM28 in Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

AFM28 monotherapy receives authorization of a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) for the phase 1 study by the French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM).

Initiation of AFM28 clinical development in the first half of 2023 on track.

A sum of 560894 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.04M shares. Affimed N.V. shares reached a high of $1.24 and dropped to a low of $1.19 until finishing in the latest session at $1.24.

The one-year AFMD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.5. The average equity rating for AFMD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $9 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

AFMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.98. With this latest performance, AFMD shares dropped by -42.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.78 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7616, while it was recorded at 1.1780 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7421 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affimed N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.87. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.87.

Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $104 million, or 66.20% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,350,000, which is approximately 8.937% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,737,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.6 million in AFMD stocks shares; and RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P., currently with $9.57 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 14,225,866 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 9,704,808 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 60,191,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,121,763 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,653,385 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,863,419 shares during the same period.