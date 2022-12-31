Wall Street Analyst Initiated The Lion Electric Company [LEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Lion Electric Company [NYSE: LEV] gained 4.52% or 0.09 points to close at $2.08 with a heavy trading volume of 3237497 shares. The company report on December 21, 2022 that LION ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES PRODUCTION OF FIRST PROPRIETARY LITHIUM-ION BATTERY PACK AT ITS BATTERY MANUFACTURING FACILITY.

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles, today announced that it has completed production of its first lithium-ion battery pack at the company’s battery manufacturing facility located in Mirabel, Quebec. Final certification of the first battery pack is expected in the first quarter of 2023, followed by a gradual ramp up of production in 2023. The first batteries produced in Mirabel will power the Lion5 truck and the LionAmbulance, expected to reach commercial production in the first half of 2023.

“The production of our first battery pack out of our Mirabel battery facility is an important step for Lion and should, over time, bring with it a new level of optimization for product design and production efficiency,” said Yannick Poulin, Lion’s Chief Operating Officer. “I am incredibly proud of our team for the continued advancement of this project, and I am very thankful to the Canadian and Quebec governments for their support in making it a reality.”.

It opened the trading session at $2.03, the shares rose to $2.15 and dropped to $1.99, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LEV points out that the company has recorded -50.59% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.66% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, LEV reached to a volume of 3237497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Lion Electric Company [LEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEV shares is $3.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for The Lion Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price from $8 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for The Lion Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Lion Electric Company is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for LEV stock

The Lion Electric Company [LEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.46. With this latest performance, LEV shares dropped by -22.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for The Lion Electric Company [LEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7100, while it was recorded at 2.0100 for the last single week of trading, and 4.5500 for the last 200 days.

The Lion Electric Company [LEV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Lion Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Lion Electric Company [LEV]

There are presently around $177 million, or 9.80% of LEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEV stocks are: POWER CORP OF CANADA with ownership of 67,301,166, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 54.86% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 5,141,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.69 million in LEV stocks shares; and NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/, currently with $3.85 million in LEV stock with ownership of nearly -19.337% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Lion Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in The Lion Electric Company [NYSE:LEV] by around 4,561,358 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,711,016 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 77,854,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,126,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEV stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 360,441 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,685,965 shares during the same period.