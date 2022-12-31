Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $37

Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE: PSTG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.45%. The company report on December 7, 2022 that New Pure Storage Survey Details the Critical Impact of IT on Global Environmental Sustainability Initiatives.

Nearly 9 out of 10 sustainability program directors say companies cannot reach sustainability goals without significantly reducing energy usage of technology infrastructure.

Today, Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world’s most advanced data storage technology and services, in partnership with Wakefield Research, released a new report identifying the critical impact of IT on environmental sustainability and the challenges present in addressing the urgent and growing demands for IT to be accountable drivers of change.

Over the last 12 months, PSTG stock dropped by -19.14%. The one-year Pure Storage Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.22. The average equity rating for PSTG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.28 billion, with 300.98 million shares outstanding and 281.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, PSTG stock reached a trading volume of 2575297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSTG shares is $38.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSTG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Pure Storage Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Pure Storage Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on PSTG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pure Storage Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.79.

PSTG Stock Performance Analysis:

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, PSTG shares dropped by -8.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.69 for Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.47, while it was recorded at 26.67 for the last single week of trading, and 28.75 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pure Storage Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.51 and a Gross Margin at +67.52. Pure Storage Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.81.

Pure Storage Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

PSTG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pure Storage Inc. go to 32.36%.

Pure Storage Inc. [PSTG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,949 million, or 88.00% of PSTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTG stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 37,242,281, which is approximately 2.549% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,502,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $743.66 million in PSTG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $413.34 million in PSTG stock with ownership of nearly 2.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pure Storage Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 221 institutional holders increased their position in Pure Storage Inc. [NYSE:PSTG] by around 32,897,201 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 23,899,654 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 200,177,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 256,974,578 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTG stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,253,115 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 2,862,906 shares during the same period.