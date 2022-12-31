Market cap of Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] reaches 603.86M – now what?

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [AMEX: SATX] price surged by 67.68 percent to reach at $3.12.

A sum of 2303038 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 607.01K shares. Satixfy Communications Ltd. shares reached a high of $8.88 and dropped to a low of $4.22 until finishing in the latest session at $7.73.

Guru’s Opinion on Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Satixfy Communications Ltd. is set at 5.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SATX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.75.

SATX Stock Performance Analysis:

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, SATX shares dropped by -49.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SATX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.41 for Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX]. The present Moving Average recorded at 6.22 for the last single week of trading.

Satixfy Communications Ltd. [SATX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $139 million, or 33.13% of SATX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SATX stocks are: ARISTEIA CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 1,980,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 58.64% of the total institutional ownership; POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC., holding 1,980,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.3 million in SATX stocks shares; and RADCLIFFE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $11.6 million in SATX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in Satixfy Communications Ltd. [AMEX:SATX] by around 2,063,840 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,791,201 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,065,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,920,922 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SATX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,863,428 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,133,003 shares during the same period.