Market Analysts see Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] gaining to $30. Time to buy?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] traded at a high on 12/29/22, posting a 4.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $24.46. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

– Inaugural report highlights company’s accomplishments and approach to ESG strategy –.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2340520 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stands at 5.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.97%.

The market cap for SHLS stock reached $4.25 billion, with 112.97 million shares outstanding and 112.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.49M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 2340520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $32.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $29 to $37.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. On September 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHLS shares from 23 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 106.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 1179.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has SHLS stock performed recently?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.27. With this latest performance, SHLS shares dropped by -12.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.46 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.68, while it was recorded at 24.50 for the last single week of trading, and 20.41 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.67. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.10.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. go to 73.62%.

Insider trade positions for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]

There are presently around $2,763 million, or 94.60% of SHLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,214,781, which is approximately -15.448% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 9,656,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $236.2 million in SHLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $165.06 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 23,326,221 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 26,057,262 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 63,595,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,978,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,845,542 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,954,922 shares during the same period.