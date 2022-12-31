Gordon Haskett slashes price target on Target Corporation [TGT] – find out why.

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] closed the trading session at $148.37 on 12/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $146.88, while the highest price level was $149.655. The company report on December 26, 2022 that ‘The Target Clearance Run’ Sale is on with up to 50% Savings on Guest-Favorite Apparel, Toys, Beauty, Home Décor and More.

With new savings on thousands of items across the assortment, Target is a convenient one-stop shop for all guests’ post-holiday needs, from restocking after the holidays and planning New Year’s celebrations to getting that last special gift.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) announces new discounts beginning today with “The Target Clearance Run.” The event features special offers on thousands of popular items — including up to 50% off clothing, shoes, toys, beauty, home décor and more. Guests can shop the sale at Target’s nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, on Target.com and via the Target app.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.89 percent and weekly performance of 4.27 percent. The stock has been moved at 5.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.69M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 2827165 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $175.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $165 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 3.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.20.

Target Corporation [TGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.27. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -10.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.57 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 157.88, while it was recorded at 144.84 for the last single week of trading, and 172.53 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -4.87%.

There are presently around $55,237 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,833,900, which is approximately 0.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,824,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.61 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.07 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly 2.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,061 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 31,137,816 shares. Additionally, 797 investors decreased positions by around 22,423,359 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 318,733,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,294,611 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,021,083 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 2,938,441 shares during the same period.