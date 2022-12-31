For Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK], Analyst sees a drop to $5. What next?

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE: BRMK] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.65 during the day while it closed the day at $3.63. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Broadmark Realty Capital Declares Monthly Dividend for December 2022.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRMK) (“Broadmark” or the “Company”), a specialty real estate finance company, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock for December 2022. The dividend will be payable on January 17, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock has also loss -3.71% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BRMK stock has declined by -29.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.90% and lost -61.51% year-on date.

The market cap for BRMK stock reached $479.96 million, with 132.88 million shares outstanding and 127.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, BRMK reached a trading volume of 2328781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BRMK shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BRMK stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Underweight rating on BRMK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.71. With this latest performance, BRMK shares dropped by -9.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.79 for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 3.67 for the last single week of trading, and 6.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [BRMK] shares currently have an operating margin of +71.18 and a Gross Margin at +99.07. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +68.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.71.

There are presently around $225 million, or 47.50% of BRMK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,216,359, which is approximately 1.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,944,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.73 million in BRMK stocks shares; and FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $17.61 million in BRMK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. [NYSE:BRMK] by around 3,218,407 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 2,386,453 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 56,329,074 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,933,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRMK stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 449,197 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 438,809 shares during the same period.