D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS] is -68.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [NASDAQ: HEPS] loss -9.87% on the last trading session, reaching $0.61 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Hepsiburada Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Restatement of financial information: Pursuant to the International Accounting Standard 29, Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies (“IAS 29”), the financial statements of entities whose functional currency is that of a hyperinflationary economy must be adjusted for the effects of changes in a general price index. Turkish companies reporting under IFRS, including the Company, have been required to apply IAS 29 to their financial statements for periods ending on and after June 30, 2022.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. represents 326.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $198.45 million with the latest information. HEPS stock price has been found in the range of $0.6099 to $0.6923.

If compared to the average trading volume of 517.95K shares, HEPS reached a trading volume of 2207708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEPS shares is $2.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HEPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for HEPS stock

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.86. With this latest performance, HEPS shares dropped by -11.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.90 for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7217, while it was recorded at 0.6681 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1083 for the last 200 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. go to -13.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]

There are presently around $23 million, or 14.20% of HEPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPS stocks are: GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP with ownership of 7,892,195, which is approximately -15.604% of the company’s market cap and around 76.47% of the total institutional ownership; MUST ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 7,034,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 million in HEPS stocks shares; and HOSKING PARTNERS LLP, currently with $3.67 million in HEPS stock with ownership of nearly -3.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [NASDAQ:HEPS] by around 675,207 shares. Additionally, 27 investors decreased positions by around 3,874,121 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 32,520,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,070,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,771 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 498,079 shares during the same period.