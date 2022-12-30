Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] Stock trading around $1.37 per share: What’s Next?

Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE: YSG] traded at a high on 12/29/22, posting a 6.20 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.37. The company report on November 22, 2022 that Yatsen Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Conference Call to Be Held at 7:30 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on November 22, 2022.

Yatsen Holding Limited (“Yatsen” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YSG), a leading Chinese beauty company, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2201601 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Yatsen Holding Limited stands at 12.68% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.07%.

The market cap for YSG stock reached $781.56 million, with 564.30 million shares outstanding and 353.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.35M shares, YSG reached a trading volume of 2201601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YSG shares is $1.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YSG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Yatsen Holding Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Yatsen Holding Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18.60, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on YSG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yatsen Holding Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

How has YSG stock performed recently?

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.38. With this latest performance, YSG shares gained by 14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.38 for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2212, while it was recorded at 1.3980 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0510 for the last 200 days.

Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.81 and a Gross Margin at +66.76. Yatsen Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.38.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.81.

Yatsen Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for Yatsen Holding Limited [YSG]

There are presently around $134 million, or 25.50% of YSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YSG stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 34,939,200, which is approximately -13.627% of the company’s market cap and around 7.07% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 13,134,540 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.99 million in YSG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $17.57 million in YSG stock with ownership of nearly -7.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yatsen Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Yatsen Holding Limited [NYSE:YSG] by around 7,171,803 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 14,837,414 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 76,048,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,057,768 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YSG stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,210,202 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 7,398,232 shares during the same period.