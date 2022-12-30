why Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.44

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.53 during the day while it closed the day at $18.39. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Starwood Property Trust Announces $0.48 Per Share Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2022.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: STWD) (“the Company”) today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a dividend of $0.48 per share of common stock for the quarter ending December 31, 2022. The dividend is payable on January 13, 2023 to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2022.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock has also loss -4.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STWD stock has declined by -0.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -11.97% and lost -24.32% year-on date.

The market cap for STWD stock reached $5.66 billion, with 306.70 million shares outstanding and 293.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, STWD reached a trading volume of 2871467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STWD shares is $24.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STWD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Starwood Property Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on STWD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starwood Property Trust Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for STWD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for STWD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.83.

STWD stock trade performance evaluation

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.47. With this latest performance, STWD shares dropped by -13.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STWD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.03 for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.15, while it was recorded at 18.92 for the last single week of trading, and 22.00 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STWD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starwood Property Trust Inc. go to 4.99%.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,577 million, or 46.70% of STWD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STWD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,349,821, which is approximately 1.766% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,363,019 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $319.31 million in STWD stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $125.87 million in STWD stock with ownership of nearly -4.19% of the company’s market capitalization.

225 institutional holders increased their position in Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD] by around 6,804,606 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 32,247,799 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 101,059,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,111,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STWD stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,727,385 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,637,284 shares during the same period.