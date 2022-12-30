Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] surged by $0.28 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.98 during the day while it closed the day at $18.70. The company report on November 7, 2022 that Ares Capital Corporation Prices Public Offering.

Ares Capital Corporation (Nasdaq: ARCC) announced that it has priced a public offering of 8,000,000 shares of its common stock. Ares Capital has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,200,000 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on November 10, 2022. The offering of the shares is being made under Ares Capital’s shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 3, 2021, which became effective automatically upon filing. On November 7, 2022, the official close price of Ares Capital’s common stock on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “ARCC” was $19.73 per share.

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, UBS Investment Bank, RBC Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities are acting as joint lead book-running managers for this offering. Keefe Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, J.P. Morgan, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Academy Securities, Inc., Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, Loop Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., R. Seelaus & Co., LLC and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC are acting as co-managers for this offering.

Ares Capital Corporation stock has also gained 0.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ARCC stock has inclined by 11.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.62% and lost -11.20% year-on date.

The market cap for ARCC stock reached $9.68 billion, with 517.46 million shares outstanding and 509.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, ARCC reached a trading volume of 3269425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCC shares is $20.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Hovde Group have made an estimate for Ares Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Ares Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22.50, while Hovde Group analysts kept a Market Perform rating on ARCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ares Capital Corporation is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01.

ARCC stock trade performance evaluation

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.38. With this latest performance, ARCC shares dropped by -3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 18.52 for the last single week of trading, and 19.36 for the last 200 days.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] shares currently have an operating margin of +95.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.72. Ares Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +74.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.46.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ares Capital Corporation go to -0.90%.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,172 million, or 32.30% of ARCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCC stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 11,155,454, which is approximately -3.635% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 11,000,113 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.7 million in ARCC stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $108.71 million in ARCC stock with ownership of nearly 14.525% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ares Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 322 institutional holders increased their position in Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC] by around 17,668,340 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 27,720,425 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 124,257,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,646,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCC stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,608,451 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,519,728 shares during the same period.