Wall Street Analyst Resumed Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: SHIP] closed the trading session at $0.51 on 12/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.505, while the highest price level was $0.528. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. Announces Release of Its Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The ESG Report provides an overview of Seanergy’s policies relating to environmental, social and governance commitments of the Company and has been developed in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative Standards (GRI) and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). Seanergy’s Board of Directors has also recently established a Sustainability Committee, consisting of two independent directors. Its main aim is to assist the Board going forward in providing advice and making recommendations on the Company’s environmental, social and governance matters.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -43.04 percent and weekly performance of -9.77 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.09 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, SHIP reached to a volume of 2301854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHIP shares is $1.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHIP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $1.50, while Noble Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on SHIP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHIP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40.

SHIP stock trade performance evaluation

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.77. With this latest performance, SHIP shares gained by 2.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHIP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.45 for Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4993, while it was recorded at 0.5359 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7629 for the last 200 days.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.58 and a Gross Margin at +52.49. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.57.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [SHIP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.40% of SHIP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHIP stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 559,745, which is approximately 2.005% of the company’s market cap and around 59.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 420,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.21 million in SHIP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $0.12 million in SHIP stock with ownership of nearly 34.383% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:SHIP] by around 188,916 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,148,690 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 170,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,166,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHIP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,054 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,105,798 shares during the same period.