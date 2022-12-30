Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] moved up 1.63: Why It’s Important

Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE: VNO] price surged by 1.63 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on December 28, 2022 that GE HealthCare Technologies Set to Join S&P 500; Vornado Realty Trust to Join S&P MidCap 400; RXO to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASD: GEHC) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, replacing Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), which will move to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Thursday, January 5, 2023. Vornado Realty Trust will replace RXO Inc. (NYSE: RXO) in the S&P MidCap 400, and RXO will replace The Joint Corp. (NASD: JYNT) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective on the same date. S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Co. (NYSE: GE) is spinning off GE HealthCare Technologies in a transaction expected to be completed post close on January 3. Vornado Realty is more representative of the mid-cap market space. RXO is more representative of the small-cap market space, and The Joint is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

A sum of 4488477 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.53M shares. Vornado Realty Trust shares reached a high of $21.47 and dropped to a low of $20.89 until finishing in the latest session at $21.23.

The one-year VNO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.47. The average equity rating for VNO stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VNO shares is $23.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VNO stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Vornado Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Vornado Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $40, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on VNO stock. On May 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VNO shares from 44 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vornado Realty Trust is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for VNO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for VNO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.97.

VNO Stock Performance Analysis:

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.71. With this latest performance, VNO shares dropped by -16.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VNO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.80 for Vornado Realty Trust [VNO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.12, while it was recorded at 21.31 for the last single week of trading, and 29.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vornado Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.00 and a Gross Margin at +23.88. Vornado Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.05.

VNO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VNO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vornado Realty Trust go to 17.33%.

Vornado Realty Trust [VNO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,511 million, or 87.20% of VNO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VNO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,358,232, which is approximately 1.042% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORGES BANK, holding 18,082,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $383.89 million in VNO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $359.0 million in VNO stock with ownership of nearly 3.304% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vornado Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 182 institutional holders increased their position in Vornado Realty Trust [NYSE:VNO] by around 13,809,004 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 9,938,940 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 141,607,867 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 165,355,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VNO stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,419,895 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,563,393 shares during the same period.