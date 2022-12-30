View Inc. [VIEW] is -75.73% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

View Inc. [NASDAQ: VIEW] slipped around -0.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.95 at the close of the session, down -8.75%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that View Announces the Deployment of Smart Building Cloud Across BentallGreenOak’s Canadian Portfolio.

View created the Smart Building Cloud to enable real estate technology teams to rapidly connect, operate, and optimize a portfolio of smart buildings with strong cybersecurity protection and maximum flexibility. The open, secure platform is comprised of modular hardware and software components that enable IT, OT and digital innovation teams to securely consolidate and normalize building data from across their entire portfolio into a cloud-based environment, and drive business outcomes such as reduced energy consumption and more efficient facilities management with pre-configured insights and automation.

View Inc. stock is now -75.73% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VIEW Stock saw the intraday high of $1.06 and lowest of $0.9025 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.88, which means current price is +153.68% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, VIEW reached a trading volume of 11503094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about View Inc. [VIEW]?

Raymond James have made an estimate for View Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for View Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on VIEW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for View Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has VIEW stock performed recently?

View Inc. [VIEW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.50. With this latest performance, VIEW shares dropped by -29.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for View Inc. [VIEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2330, while it was recorded at 0.9711 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5740 for the last 200 days.

View Inc. [VIEW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

View Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Insider trade positions for View Inc. [VIEW]

There are presently around $125 million, or 83.40% of VIEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIEW stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 66,194,110, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; CANTOR FITZGERALD, L. P., holding 19,320,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.34 million in VIEW stocks shares; and BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., currently with $15.89 million in VIEW stock with ownership of nearly 1.024% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in View Inc. [NASDAQ:VIEW] by around 5,026,146 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 8,116,780 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 118,783,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,926,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIEW stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 468,064 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,910,062 shares during the same period.