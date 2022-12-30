Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] is -82.45% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] price surged by 10.06 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Cary Segall to Join Tritium as Vice President of Investor Relations.

Mr. Segall will bring deep investor relations and capital-raising experience to drive engagement with Tritium shareholders.

A sum of 9858957 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.07M shares. Tritium DCFC Limited shares reached a high of $1.92 and dropped to a low of $1.55 until finishing in the latest session at $1.75.

The one-year DCFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 82.29. The average equity rating for DCFC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $9.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tritium DCFC Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DCFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23.

DCFC Stock Performance Analysis:

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.60. With this latest performance, DCFC shares gained by 17.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6380, while it was recorded at 1.6120 for the last single week of trading, and 5.6617 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Tritium DCFC Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.35 and a Gross Margin at -2.24. Tritium DCFC Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.64.

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $84 million, or 32.40% of DCFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VARLEY HOLDINGS PTY LTD with ownership of 21,599,977, which is approximately -2.323% of the company’s market cap and around 51.74% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 15,564,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.24 million in DCFC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.14 million in DCFC stock with ownership of nearly 49.845% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tritium DCFC Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ:DCFC] by around 3,959,756 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 969,150 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 42,815,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,744,374 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCFC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,463,442 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 74,207 shares during the same period.