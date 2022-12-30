Susquehanna lifts Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE: RSI] traded at a high on 12/29/22, posting a 8.54 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.56. The company report on December 12, 2022 that Rush Street Interactive Expands Latin American Presence as It Opens Two New State-of-Art Offices in Colombia.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (“RSI”) (NYSE: RSI), a leading online betting and gaming operator of the RushBet brand in Colombia and Mexico, has opened two new state-of-the-art offices in Bogota and Medellin to support RSI’s continued expansion of its Latin America presence and the growth of the RushBet brand.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005720/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2378161 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rush Street Interactive Inc. stands at 6.36% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.17%.

The market cap for RSI stock reached $797.94 million, with 64.06 million shares outstanding and 58.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 791.96K shares, RSI reached a trading volume of 2378161 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RSI shares is $8.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RSI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JMP Securities raised their target price to Mkt Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Rush Street Interactive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RSI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rush Street Interactive Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for RSI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

How has RSI stock performed recently?

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.56. With this latest performance, RSI shares gained by 3.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RSI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.73 for Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.70, while it was recorded at 3.19 for the last single week of trading, and 5.19 for the last 200 days.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for Rush Street Interactive Inc. [RSI]

There are presently around $164 million, or 72.50% of RSI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RSI stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 5,735,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.42 million in RSI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $18.01 million in RSI stock with ownership of nearly 6.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Rush Street Interactive Inc. [NYSE:RSI] by around 3,389,481 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 7,646,503 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 35,031,177 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,067,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RSI stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 752,975 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,778,056 shares during the same period.