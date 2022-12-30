Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] moved up 4.24: Why It’s Important

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SUNL] gained 4.24% on the last trading session, reaching $1.23 price per share at the time. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Sunlight Financial Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

– 3Q22 Record-High Funded Loan Volume of $835 Million — 3Q22 Total Revenue up 10% to $33 Million — 3Q22 GAAP Net Income of $(415) Million — 3Q22 Adjusted EBITDA of $(27) Million — 3Q22 Adjusted Net Income of $(26) Million — Assessing Strategic Alternatives -.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (“Sunlight Financial”, “Sunlight” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SUNL), a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company, today announced its results for the third quarter 2022.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. represents 83.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $161.89 million with the latest information. SUNL stock price has been found in the range of $1.145 to $1.34.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, SUNL reached a trading volume of 7431553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SUNL shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SUNL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $4 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on SUNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SUNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for SUNL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.81.

Trading performance analysis for SUNL stock

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.90. With this latest performance, SUNL shares dropped by -28.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SUNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.98 for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4320, while it was recorded at 1.1600 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0491 for the last 200 days.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.94 and a Gross Margin at -11.27. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -133.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.73.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [SUNL]

There are presently around $47 million, or 78.40% of SUNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SUNL stocks are: APOLLO MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS, L.P. with ownership of 7,337,241, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., holding 5,500,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.77 million in SUNL stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $6.41 million in SUNL stock with ownership of nearly 31.577% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SUNL] by around 5,011,918 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 9,751,925 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 23,514,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,278,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SUNL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,292,295 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 7,888,853 shares during the same period.