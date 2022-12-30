Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Is Currently 3.08 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] price surged by 3.08 percent to reach at $0.07. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Solid Power and BMW Deepen Joint Development Partnership.

BMW iX at Solid Power’s Louisville, CO HQ.

Solid Power licenses cell design and manufacturing processes to the BMW Group to allow for parallel research and development activities.

A sum of 6501833 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.83M shares. Solid Power Inc. shares reached a high of $2.39 and dropped to a low of $2.24 until finishing in the latest session at $2.34.

The one-year SLDP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 65.59. The average equity rating for SLDP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $5, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on SLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 47.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.10.

SLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.31. With this latest performance, SLDP shares dropped by -45.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.26 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 6.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solid Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -978.83 and a Gross Margin at -13.31. Solid Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +466.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99.

Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.70 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $129 million, or 30.10% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 8,875,112, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,928,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.55 million in SLDP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $13.05 million in SLDP stock with ownership of nearly 92.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solid Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 16,579,806 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 1,248,497 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 37,257,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,085,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,888,139 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 626,886 shares during the same period.