Siebert Williams Shank lifts I-Mab [IMAB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

I-Mab [NASDAQ: IMAB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.73% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.55%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that I-Mab Announces Two Poster Presentations of CD47 Antibody Lemzoparlimab at ASH 2022.

I-Mab (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMAB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel biologics, today announced that two poster presentations featuring preclinical and translational research data of lemzoparlimab, will be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting, taking place December 10-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“While rapidly advancing the clinical development of lemzoparlimab, we continue to pursue the full clinical potential of lemzoparlimab and validating its combination strategies through preclinical and translational research,” said Dr. Andrew Zhu, President and acting CEO of I-Mab. “The data being presented at ASH will feature the results of biomarker analysis from a phase 2 study of lemzoparlimab and azacitidine in myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as highlight preclinical evidence of the exploration of two promising immuno-oncology targets, CD47 and CD38, in combination therapy in multiple myeloma.”.

Over the last 12 months, IMAB stock dropped by -92.05%. The one-year I-Mab stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.93. The average equity rating for IMAB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $312.11 million, with 82.11 million shares outstanding and 81.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 434.13K shares, IMAB stock reached a trading volume of 3066130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on I-Mab [IMAB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAB shares is $40.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for I-Mab shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2021, representing the official price target for I-Mab stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on IMAB stock. On March 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IMAB shares from 55 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for I-Mab is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.53.

IMAB Stock Performance Analysis:

I-Mab [IMAB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, IMAB shares gained by 2.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.01 for I-Mab [IMAB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.79, while it was recorded at 3.44 for the last single week of trading, and 8.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into I-Mab Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and I-Mab [IMAB] shares currently have an operating margin of -2353.06 and a Gross Margin at +11.41. I-Mab’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2648.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.14.

I-Mab’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

IMAB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMAB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for I-Mab go to 26.00%.

I-Mab [IMAB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $112 million, or 50.80% of IMAB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAB stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 7,182,850, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, holding 2,613,214 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.49 million in IMAB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.25 million in IMAB stock with ownership of nearly -13.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in I-Mab stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in I-Mab [NASDAQ:IMAB] by around 2,693,762 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 9,884,947 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 18,325,107 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,903,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMAB stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 432,857 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 6,031,570 shares during the same period.