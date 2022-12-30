Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] fell -95.80% so far this year. What now?

Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SFT] surged by $0.01 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.1492 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Shift Closes Merger with CarLotz, Creating a Differentiated Used Omnichannel Auto Retailer, and Announces Shift Board of Directors Changes.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

CarLotz shareholders at the effective time of the merger will receive approximately 0.705 shares of Shift common stock for each share of CarLotz common stock, or approximately 84.4 million shares of Shift common stock in the aggregate. Shift will also assume certain warrants and stock-based compensation awards. In connection with the closing, Jason Krikorian and Manish Patel resigned from the Shift Board of Directors, and Kimberly H. Sheehy, James E. Skinner, and Luis Ignacio Solorzano joined the Shift Board of Directors.

Shift Technologies Inc. stock has also loss -9.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SFT stock has declined by -78.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -78.71% and lost -95.80% year-on date.

The market cap for SFT stock reached $23.00 million, with 171.15 million shares outstanding and 151.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 963.49K shares, SFT reached a trading volume of 2546733 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFT shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Shift Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson dropped their target price from $2.50 to $1.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Shift Technologies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shift Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

SFT stock trade performance evaluation

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.99. With this latest performance, SFT shares dropped by -49.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.66 for Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3304, while it was recorded at 0.1473 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9526 for the last 200 days.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.77 and a Gross Margin at +6.78. Shift Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.06.

Shift Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Shift Technologies Inc. [SFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 11.30% of SFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,405,227, which is approximately -5.837% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, holding 5,794,894 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.83 million in SFT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.41 million in SFT stock with ownership of nearly -0.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shift Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 24 institutional holders increased their position in Shift Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SFT] by around 1,360,177 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 10,298,597 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 24,773,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,432,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 633,343 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,071,229 shares during the same period.