RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] is -94.61% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ: RDHL] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.1446 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on December 7, 2022 that Aegis Capital Corp. Acted as Sole Bookrunner on an $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL).

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as Sole Bookrunner on an $8 Million Underwritten Public Offering for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL).

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock has also loss -15.18% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RDHL stock has declined by -71.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -84.01% and lost -94.61% year-on date.

The market cap for RDHL stock reached $12.77 million, with 63.84 million shares outstanding and 34.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.20M shares, RDHL reached a trading volume of 2379338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RDHL shares is $2.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RDHL stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2021, representing the official price target for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for RDHL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18.

RDHL stock trade performance evaluation

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.18. With this latest performance, RDHL shares dropped by -60.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RDHL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 8.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 20.78 for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4135, while it was recorded at 0.1472 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9971 for the last 200 days.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL] shares currently have an operating margin of -94.61 and a Gross Margin at +42.39. RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -113.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -860.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.12.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [RDHL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.30% of RDHL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RDHL stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 623,892, which is approximately 67.295% of the company’s market cap and around 7.57% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 387,181 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $54000.0 in RDHL stocks shares; and GAGNON SECURITIES LLC, currently with $54000.0 in RDHL stock with ownership of nearly 2.858% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. [NASDAQ:RDHL] by around 745,349 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 2,126,223 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 130,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,741,334 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RDHL stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 97,510 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,077,636 shares during the same period.