OpGen Inc. [OPGN] Revenue clocked in at $3.30 million, down -85.01% YTD: What’s Next?

OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ: OPGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 18.03% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.43%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that OpGen Announces Positive Top Line Data from Clinical Trial for Unyvero Urinary Tract Infection Panel.

Study has enrolled over 1,800 patient samples at 4 U.S. clinical trial sites.

Primary endpoint for Unyvero UTI for urinary tract infection shows overall weighted average sensitivity of 96.4% and overall weighted average specificity of 97.4% in preliminary analysis.

Over the last 12 months, OPGN stock dropped by -84.94%. The one-year OpGen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.51. The average equity rating for OPGN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.96 million, with 53.70 million shares outstanding and 53.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.91M shares, OPGN stock reached a trading volume of 5172590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on OpGen Inc. [OPGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPGN shares is $1.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for OpGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 01, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $1 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2018, representing the official price target for OpGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.50, while Rodman & Renshaw analysts kept a Buy rating on OPGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for OpGen Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

OPGN Stock Performance Analysis:

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.43. With this latest performance, OPGN shares dropped by -12.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.97 for OpGen Inc. [OPGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1718, while it was recorded at 0.1311 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4340 for the last 200 days.

Insight into OpGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and OpGen Inc. [OPGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -536.51 and a Gross Margin at +33.85. OpGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -808.30.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.33.

OpGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

OpGen Inc. [OPGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 16.40% of OPGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPGN stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,300,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,877,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in OPGN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $54000.0 in OPGN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in OpGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in OpGen Inc. [NASDAQ:OPGN] by around 6,056,279 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 769,938 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 1,959,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,785,683 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPGN stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,319,813 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 192,740 shares during the same period.