Northland Capital lifts Wallbox N.V. [WBX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wallbox N.V. [NYSE: WBX] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.51 during the day while it closed the day at $3.33. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Wallbox Appoints Cesar Ruipérez to Board of Directors.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions worldwide, today announced the appointment of Cesar Ruipérez to the Wallbox Board of Directors and named him as Chairperson of Wallbox’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. He will fill the seat previously held by Diego Diaz.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005504/en/.

Wallbox N.V. stock has also loss -3.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WBX stock has declined by -56.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -62.50% and lost -79.62% year-on date.

The market cap for WBX stock reached $548.75 million, with 161.98 million shares outstanding and 36.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 326.62K shares, WBX reached a trading volume of 2583197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Wallbox N.V. [WBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBX shares is $13.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Wallbox N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Wallbox N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on WBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wallbox N.V. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

WBX stock trade performance evaluation

Wallbox N.V. [WBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, WBX shares dropped by -38.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.78 for Wallbox N.V. [WBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 3.38 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Wallbox N.V. [WBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Wallbox N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Wallbox N.V. [WBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $29 million, or 12.00% of WBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBX stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 3,807,512, which is approximately 56.995% of the company’s market cap and around 74.12% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,648,618 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.49 million in WBX stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $2.98 million in WBX stock with ownership of nearly -3.199% of the company’s market capitalization.

23 institutional holders increased their position in Wallbox N.V. [NYSE:WBX] by around 2,125,726 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 294,921 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 6,147,345 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,567,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,849 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 188,013 shares during the same period.