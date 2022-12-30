Market cap of Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] reaches 15.95M – now what?

Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VERB] closed the trading session at $0.14 on 12/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.11, while the highest price level was $0.1489. The company report on December 5, 2022 that VERB Announces the Launch of Original Shoppable Live Programming on MARKET.live.

‘Meet Me on MARKET with Drew Dorsey’ is its First Weekly Shoppable Original Entertainment Series Produced Exclusively For MARKET.live.

The weekly show will feature more than five hours of hosted programming.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.44 percent and weekly performance of 24.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -70.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, VERB reached to a volume of 3576468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VERB shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VERB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verb Technology Company Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for VERB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

VERB stock trade performance evaluation

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.61. With this latest performance, VERB shares dropped by -6.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VERB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.65 for Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1825, while it was recorded at 0.1175 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4827 for the last 200 days.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB] shares currently have an operating margin of -320.33 and a Gross Margin at +41.27. Verb Technology Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -327.69.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -286.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.98.

Verb Technology Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Verb Technology Company Inc. [VERB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.50% of VERB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VERB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,073,308, which is approximately 0.207% of the company’s market cap and around 7.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,229,360 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.18 million in VERB stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.1 million in VERB stock with ownership of nearly 16.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verb Technology Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Verb Technology Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VERB] by around 683,906 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 606,898 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 6,299,884 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,590,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VERB stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 176,091 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 437,726 shares during the same period.