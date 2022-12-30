Market cap of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY] reaches 7.99M – now what?

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: UNCY] traded at a low on 12/28/22, posting a -25.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.50. The company report on December 28, 2022 that Unicycive Achieves Primary Endpoint in Pivotal Bioequivalence Study of Renazorb.

Renazorb demonstrates pharmacodynamic bioequivalence to Fosrenol.

Renazorb’s enhanced product profile features reduced pill burden and small, swallowable tablets, which may improve patient compliance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8653633 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stands at 33.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.06%.

The market cap for UNCY stock reached $7.99 million, with 15.06 million shares outstanding and 8.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.54K shares, UNCY reached a trading volume of 8653633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNCY shares is $9.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNCY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNCY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

How has UNCY stock performed recently?

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -27.54. With this latest performance, UNCY shares dropped by -24.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNCY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.32 for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6991, while it was recorded at 0.6577 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8189 for the last 200 days.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [UNCY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 18.30% of UNCY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNCY stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 710,542, which is approximately -2.623% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; AYRTON CAPITAL LLC, holding 76,645 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38000.0 in UNCY stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $32000.0 in UNCY stock with ownership of nearly -74.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Unicycive Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:UNCY] by around 20,719 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 228,213 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 738,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 987,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNCY stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,800 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 21,210 shares during the same period.