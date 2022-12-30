Market cap of Prologis Inc. [PLD] reaches 104.88B – now what?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.03%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Prologis to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results January 18.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host a webcast and conference call with senior management to discuss fourth quarter results, current market conditions and future outlook on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

To access a live broadcast of the call, please dial +1 (877) 897-2615 (toll-free from the United States and Canada) or +1 (201) 689-8514 (from all other countries). A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.prologis.com.

Over the last 12 months, PLD stock dropped by -32.03%. The one-year Prologis Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.91. The average equity rating for PLD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $104.88 billion, with 923.08 million shares outstanding and 920.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.42M shares, PLD stock reached a trading volume of 3043122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $138.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $137 to $116, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Outperform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 91.10.

PLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Prologis Inc. [PLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, PLD shares gained by 0.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.11 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 112.71, while it was recorded at 112.92 for the last single week of trading, and 126.43 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Prologis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +40.61. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

PLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

Prologis Inc. [PLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $101,137 million, or 79.60% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 121,777,375, which is approximately -4.101% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,785,672 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.35 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.09 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly -1.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 663 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 56,983,967 shares. Additionally, 562 investors decreased positions by around 49,850,216 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 780,569,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 887,403,233 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,891,959 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 1,872,963 shares during the same period.