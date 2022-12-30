Market cap of Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] reaches 18.19B – now what?

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE: INVH] gained 3.16% on the last trading session, reaching $30.03 price per share at the time. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Invitation Homes Announces Voluntary Prepayment of IH 2018-1 Securitization.

Earliest Debt Maturity Now 2026; 83 Percent of Wholly-Owned Homes Now Unencumbered.

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE: INVH) (“Invitation Homes” or the “Company”) announced today that it has voluntarily prepaid the outstanding balance of its IH 2018-1 securitization.

Invitation Homes Inc. represents 610.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.19 billion with the latest information. INVH stock price has been found in the range of $29.17 to $30.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.03M shares, INVH reached a trading volume of 2455578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INVH shares is $36.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INVH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Invitation Homes Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $38 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Invitation Homes Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invitation Homes Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for INVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for INVH in the course of the last twelve months was 55.85.

Trading performance analysis for INVH stock

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.87. With this latest performance, INVH shares dropped by -5.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.46 for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.39, while it was recorded at 29.68 for the last single week of trading, and 35.94 for the last 200 days.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.13 and a Gross Margin at +26.16. Invitation Homes Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Invitation Homes Inc. go to 15.14%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

There are presently around $19,099 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INVH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,213,645, which is approximately 12.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 79,065,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in INVH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.76 billion in INVH stock with ownership of nearly 18.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

261 institutional holders increased their position in Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH] by around 57,811,858 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 37,179,869 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 541,004,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 635,995,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INVH stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,436,561 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 6,550,464 shares during the same period.