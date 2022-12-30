Market cap of Datadog Inc. [DDOG] reaches 23.65B – now what?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] traded at a high on 12/29/22, posting a 5.87 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.94. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Datadog Named a Leader in AIOps by Independent Research Firm.

Analyst report evaluated Datadog as a leader based on the strength of its current offering and its strategy.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2022. The research identifies, evaluates and scores the 11 top vendors offering products with AIOps capabilities. The Forrester report stated that Datadog leads the pack in data insights and visualizations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3273759 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Datadog Inc. stands at 4.20% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.36%.

The market cap for DDOG stock reached $23.65 billion, with 315.99 million shares outstanding and 263.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.53M shares, DDOG reached a trading volume of 3273759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Datadog Inc. [DDOG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $109.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 3.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 60.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

How has DDOG stock performed recently?

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.19. With this latest performance, DDOG shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.33, while it was recorded at 71.94 for the last single week of trading, and 99.32 for the last 200 days.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 46.93%.

Insider trade positions for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]

There are presently around $17,050 million, or 80.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,146,835, which is approximately 2.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 17,408,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.29 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.09 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Datadog Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 370 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,322,934 shares. Additionally, 295 investors decreased positions by around 35,761,743 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 165,510,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,595,645 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,021,872 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 9,542,285 shares during the same period.