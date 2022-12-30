Market cap of ASAP Inc. [ASAP] reaches 3.47M – now what?

ASAP Inc. [NASDAQ: ASAP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.38%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that ASAP.com & Chipotle Mexican Grill Sign Major Food Delivery Agreement.

Partnership to Enhance ASAP’s National Reach.

ASAP.com, the on-demand delivery brand for Waitr Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ASAP), has announced a national food delivery agreement with Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG). Effective immediately, ASAP.com will begin delivery from Chipotle restaurants in many markets.

Over the last 12 months, ASAP stock dropped by -97.80%. The one-year ASAP Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 99.15. The average equity rating for ASAP stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.47 million, with 10.39 million shares outstanding and 10.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 456.47K shares, ASAP stock reached a trading volume of 2183640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ASAP Inc. [ASAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAP shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASAP Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

ASAP Stock Performance Analysis:

ASAP Inc. [ASAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.38. With this latest performance, ASAP shares dropped by -61.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.61 for ASAP Inc. [ASAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6524, while it was recorded at 0.3588 for the last single week of trading, and 4.1734 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASAP Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ASAP Inc. [ASAP] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.08 and a Gross Margin at +33.04. ASAP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.13.

ASAP Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ASAP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASAP Inc. go to 20.00%.

ASAP Inc. [ASAP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 22.30% of ASAP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAP stocks are: LUXOR CAPITAL GROUP, LP with ownership of 1,350,000, which is approximately 1566.79% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC., holding 194,750 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66000.0 in ASAP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $66000.0 in ASAP stock with ownership of nearly -7.942% of the company’s market capitalization.

24 institutional holders increased their position in ASAP Inc. [NASDAQ:ASAP] by around 1,414,103 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 91,965 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 808,969 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,315,037 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,255 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 69,273 shares during the same period.