Market Analysts see Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] falling to $47. Time to buy?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] closed the trading session at $49.80 on 12/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.94, while the highest price level was $50.24. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Royal Caribbean Group Forms a Strategic Partnership with iCON Infrastructure to Launch New Chapter of Destination Development.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) announced today that it has entered into a new partnership with iCON Infrastructure Partners VI, L.P. (“iCON VI”)1, a fund advised by iCON Infrastructure LLP (“iCON Infrastructure” or “iCON”) to develop strategic cruise port infrastructure in support of Royal Caribbean Group’s robust growth plans.

Access to destinations continues to be of strategic importance to Royal Caribbean Group’s core business. The proposed partnership will own, develop, and manage cruise terminal facilities and infrastructure in home ports and key ports of call. The partnership, which will be owned 90% by iCON VI and 10% by Royal Caribbean Group, will be managed by an independent management team with strategic support from Royal Caribbean Group. Both parties have committed to provide funding for future expansion in accordance with their percentage interest.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -35.24 percent and weekly performance of -3.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 42.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.80M shares, RCL reached to a volume of 3245434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $65.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Positive rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.17.

RCL stock trade performance evaluation

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.88. With this latest performance, RCL shares dropped by -16.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.07 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.62, while it was recorded at 49.20 for the last single week of trading, and 53.18 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,270 million, or 73.90% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,752,966, which is approximately 0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,631,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.18 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.14 billion in RCL stock with ownership of nearly 45.193% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 19,772,634 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 16,161,777 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 150,205,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,139,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,860,960 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,660,385 shares during the same period.