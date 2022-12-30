Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] Stock trading around $12.90 per share: What’s Next?

Leonardo DRS Inc. [NASDAQ: DRS] gained 2.54% or 0.32 points to close at $12.90 with a heavy trading volume of 2265380 shares. The company report on December 23, 2022 that Leonardo DRS Announces Appointment of Dr. Reginald Brothers to Board of Directors.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (Nasdaq: DRS) announced today the appointment of Dr. Louis Reginald “Reggie” Brothers to the company’s Board of Directors. His appointment will be effective on January 1, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221223005166/en/.

It opened the trading session at $12.65, the shares rose to $13.11 and dropped to $12.50, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DRS points out that the company has recorded 38.56% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -71.77% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 678.82K shares, DRS reached to a volume of 2265380 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRS shares is $15.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Leonardo DRS Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leonardo DRS Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for DRS stock

Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, DRS shares gained by 17.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.93 for Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]. The present Moving Average recorded at 12.78 for the last single week of trading.

Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.20 and a Gross Margin at +18.69. Leonardo DRS Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Leonardo DRS Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Leonardo DRS Inc. [DRS]

There are presently around $394 million, or 15.90% of DRS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRS stocks are: PHOENIX HOLDINGS LTD. with ownership of 3,518,481, which is approximately 37.665% of the company’s market cap and around 2.43% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 3,199,775 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41.28 million in DRS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $35.38 million in DRS stock with ownership of nearly 7.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leonardo DRS Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Leonardo DRS Inc. [NASDAQ:DRS] by around 5,617,428 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,705,893 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 20,221,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,544,858 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,711,730 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,990,694 shares during the same period.