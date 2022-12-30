Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $3

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: KC] surged by $0.42 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.86 during the day while it closed the day at $3.82. The company report on December 29, 2022 that Kingsoft Cloud Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting Following Proposed Dual Primary Listing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange and New Board Appointment.

Earlier on December 23, 2022, the Company announced the proposed dual primary listing of its ordinary shares, par value US$0.001 per share by way of introduction on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Subject to final listing approval from the SEHK, the Shares are expected to commence trading on the Main Board of the SEHK on December 30, 2022 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time) under the stock code “3896”. Upon listing on the Main Board of the SEHK, the Company’s American Depositary Shares (the “ADSs”), each representing 15 Shares, will continue to be primarily listed and traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market (the “NASDAQ”), and the Shares listed on the Main Board of the SEHK will be fully fungible with the ADSs listed on the NASDAQ.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock has also gained 2.69% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KC stock has inclined by 93.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.16% and lost -75.75% year-on date.

The market cap for KC stock reached $1.01 billion, with 244.05 million shares outstanding and 240.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.19M shares, KC reached a trading volume of 3095117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KC shares is $5.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on KC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for KC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for KC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

KC stock trade performance evaluation

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, KC shares gained by 50.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.70 for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.01, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.57 for the last 200 days.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.00 and a Gross Margin at +3.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [KC]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:KC] by around 2,994,786 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 9,828,419 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 37,247,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,070,600 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,251,163 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 3,945,934 shares during the same period.