ICL Group Ltd [ICL] Is Currently 1.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ICL Group Ltd [NYSE: ICL] gained 1.54% or 0.11 points to close at $7.25 with a heavy trading volume of 2223823 shares. The company report on December 2, 2022 that ICL Pioneers Sustainable Citrus Fruit Preservation with FruitMag.

Magnesia-based product provides a natural solution for improved citrus quality.

ICL (NYSE: ICL) (TASE: ICL), a leading global specialty minerals company, has announced the launch of FruitMag, a sustainable and superior solution for post-harvest citrus fruit treatment. This innovative offering is mineral-based and fungicide free, unlike the products currently used by the global citrus fruit industry. By using a food-grade magnesia product, ICL is able to eliminate toxic materials and reduce product losses, while increasing shelf life.

It opened the trading session at $7.25, the shares rose to $7.3153 and dropped to $7.145, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ICL points out that the company has recorded -20.15% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, ICL reached to a volume of 2223823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ICL Group Ltd [ICL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICL shares is $10.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for ICL Group Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2020, representing the official price target for ICL Group Ltd stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ICL Group Ltd is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for ICL stock

ICL Group Ltd [ICL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.86. With this latest performance, ICL shares dropped by -10.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.52 for ICL Group Ltd [ICL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.26, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 9.69 for the last 200 days.

ICL Group Ltd [ICL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ICL Group Ltd [ICL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.11 and a Gross Margin at +36.23. ICL Group Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.26.

Return on Total Capital for ICL is now 16.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ICL Group Ltd [ICL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.56. Additionally, ICL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ICL Group Ltd [ICL] managed to generate an average of $191,127 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.

ICL Group Ltd [ICL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICL Group Ltd go to 3.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ICL Group Ltd [ICL]

There are presently around $1,345 million, or 23.00% of ICL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICL stocks are: ALTSHULER SHAHAM LTD with ownership of 45,281,978, which is approximately 0.916% of the company’s market cap and around 46.48% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,038,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $167.03 million in ICL stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $96.67 million in ICL stock with ownership of nearly 19.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ICL Group Ltd stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 116 institutional holders increased their position in ICL Group Ltd [NYSE:ICL] by around 23,472,777 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 13,780,918 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 148,223,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,477,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICL stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,627,079 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 3,965,860 shares during the same period.