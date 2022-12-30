Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] moved up 19.29: Why It’s Important

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] gained 19.29% or 0.27 points to close at $1.67 with a heavy trading volume of 2794998 shares. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Hyzon Motors Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), today announced that it has received a notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) stating that because the Company has not yet filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022 (the “Q3 Form 10-Q”), the Company remains in non-compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c) (1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

As previously disclosed on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on August 18, 2022, the Company previously received a notice on August 16, 2022 from Nasdaq indicating that as a result of not having timely filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2022 (the “Q2 Form 10-Q” and, together with the Q3 Form 10-Q, the “Forms 10-Q”), the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

It opened the trading session at $1.48, the shares rose to $1.77 and dropped to $1.46, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HYZN points out that the company has recorded -43.20% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 865.70K shares, HYZN reached to a volume of 2794998 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Hyzon Motors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $4, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on HYZN stock. On April 06, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HYZN shares from 12 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 67.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

Trading performance analysis for HYZN stock

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.74. With this latest performance, HYZN shares gained by 11.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6980, while it was recorded at 1.5220 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0472 for the last 200 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] shares currently have an operating margin of -1558.16 and a Gross Margin at -269.17. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -228.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.66.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.10 and a Current Ratio set at 14.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]

There are presently around $79 million, or 20.00% of HYZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HYZN stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 7,559,238, which is approximately 96.649% of the company’s market cap and around 64.91% of the total institutional ownership; LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC, holding 6,228,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.4 million in HYZN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.34 million in HYZN stock with ownership of nearly -1.71% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hyzon Motors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ:HYZN] by around 10,881,540 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 12,161,780 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 24,287,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,330,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HYZN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 841,554 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 9,258,206 shares during the same period.