For Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX], Analyst sees a rise to $104. What next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] closed the trading session at $100.33 on 12/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $99.08, while the highest price level was $100.60. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Raytheon Technologies demonstrates FlexLink Adaptive Connectivity Solution in support of U.S. Army’s Project Convergence.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Exercise successfully demonstrated a range of JADC2 capabilities.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) successfully demonstrated solutions needed to connect defense networks and simplify U.S. Army command and control systems during the Army’s Project Convergence exercise.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.58 percent and weekly performance of 0.57 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.39 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.98 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.57M shares, RTX reached to a volume of 2939847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $105.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 778.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

RTX stock trade performance evaluation

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.57. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.08 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.23, while it was recorded at 99.39 for the last single week of trading, and 93.89 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 11.38%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $118,804 million, or 80.90% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 128,948,572, which is approximately -0.464% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 123,174,905 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.36 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $9.86 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly -0.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,091 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 32,653,204 shares. Additionally, 1,051 investors decreased positions by around 43,561,342 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 1,107,919,922 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,184,134,468 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,819,188 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 8,455,617 shares during the same period.