For Express Inc. [EXPR], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] jumped around 0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.94 at the close of the session, up 10.97%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Express, Inc. to Participate in the 2023 ICR Conference.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR), today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the 2023 ICR Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay on the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.express.com/investor.

Express Inc. stock is now -69.64% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXPR Stock saw the intraday high of $0.9445 and lowest of $0.8007 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.93, which means current price is +16.77% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.83M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 3269345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03.

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, EXPR shares dropped by -33.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.30 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2000, while it was recorded at 0.8903 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0612 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.01 and a Gross Margin at +29.86. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.92.

Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

There are presently around $31 million, or 49.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: TOWLE & CO with ownership of 4,822,073, which is approximately -5.176% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,946,237 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.69 million in EXPR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.31 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 12.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 5,677,125 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 10,008,371 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 17,381,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,066,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,608,988 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,919,845 shares during the same period.