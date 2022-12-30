F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] is -18.53% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FSTX] price plunged by -40.38 percent to reach at -$2.77. The company report on December 6, 2022 that F-star Therapeutics Presents Clinical Data on FS222, a CD137/PD-L1 Tetravalent Bispecific Antibody, at ESMO-IO 2022 Congress.

FS222 demonstrated early antitumor activity with one complete response and six disease stabilizations in patients with advanced solid tumors.

A sum of 3041906 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 274.69K shares. F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $4.80 and dropped to a low of $3.98 until finishing in the latest session at $4.09.

The one-year FSTX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.57. The average equity rating for FSTX stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSTX shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSTX stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for F-star Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for F-star Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for F-star Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.57.

FSTX Stock Performance Analysis:

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.82. With this latest performance, FSTX shares dropped by -26.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.47 for F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.38, while it was recorded at 5.64 for the last single week of trading, and 4.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into F-star Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

F-star Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. [FSTX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $36 million, or 46.10% of FSTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSTX stocks are: RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P. with ownership of 1,834,360, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 751,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.08 million in FSTX stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $2.45 million in FSTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

34 institutional holders increased their position in F-star Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FSTX] by around 3,487,826 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,912,828 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,362,151 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,762,805 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSTX stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,662,194 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 273,920 shares during the same period.