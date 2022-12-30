ESS Tech Inc. [GWH] moved up 4.61: Why It’s Important

ESS Tech Inc. [NYSE: GWH] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.37 during the day while it closed the day at $2.27. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Consumers Energy Taps ESS Inc. Long-Duration Storage Solution for Solar and Storage Microgrid Project.

ESS Energy Warehouse™ will deliver resilient energy infrastructure.

ESS Inc. (NYSE: GWH), a leading manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, has been selected by Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, to provide a battery system for a solar and storage microgrid. Consumers Energy will deploy ESS’s Energy Warehouse platform as part of a microgrid powering a gas compression facility in Michigan.

ESS Tech Inc. stock has also loss -6.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GWH stock has declined by -45.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -19.22% and lost -80.16% year-on date.

The market cap for GWH stock reached $358.75 million, with 152.86 million shares outstanding and 84.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, GWH reached a trading volume of 4189024 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GWH shares is $6.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GWH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for ESS Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Chardan Capital Markets raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for ESS Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on GWH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ESS Tech Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GWH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 398.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

GWH stock trade performance evaluation

ESS Tech Inc. [GWH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, GWH shares dropped by -29.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GWH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.66 for ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.27, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading, and 4.10 for the last 200 days.

ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.46.

ESS Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.70.

ESS Tech Inc. [GWH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $147 million, or 39.50% of GWH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GWH stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 35,953,699, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,626,606 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.5 million in GWH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.47 million in GWH stock with ownership of nearly 7.123% of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in ESS Tech Inc. [NYSE:GWH] by around 5,866,803 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 3,879,054 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 54,812,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,558,453 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GWH stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,216,732 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,391,710 shares during the same period.